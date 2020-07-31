Left Menu
CBI shall take over Sushant's death case: Sushil Modi

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal on Friday flayed the Mumbai police for its handling of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 31-07-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 22:09 IST
Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal on Friday flayed the Mumbai police for its handling of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. Sushil Modi said the CBI should take over the case as the Mumbai police was putting obstruction in way of fair investigation by the Bihar police on complaint lodged by the actor's father.

Modi, who had called on Rajputs father at his residence here last month to offer his condolences, tweeted "Mumbai police is putting obstruction in way of fair investigation by Bihar police in Sushant death case. "Bihar police is doing its best but Mumbai police is not cooperating. BJP feels that CBI should take over this case".

BJP MP from Muzaffarour, Ajay Nishad, wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the day seeking a CBI inquiry into the suicide of the Patna born actor. Nishad, serving his second consecutive term in lok Sabha, wrote in the letter that he sought to draw Shahs attention towards "the mysterious death of a glorious son of Bihar".

In the letter, Nishad rued that "despite elapse of a month, the exact reasons leading to Sushant Singh Rajputs death have not been ascertained". Alleging that the 34-year-old actors bereaved family members and fans had been "left in the dark" by the Mumbai police which "appears to be engaged in an eyewash, failing to even register an FIR", Nishad asserted under the circumstances "a CBI inquiry is the only option we are left with".

Although the actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in Mumbai, the Bihar police got involved in the investigation after it lodged an FIR based on a written complaint by his father last week in which startling allegations were levelled against Rhea Chakraborty, an actress with whom Rajput was said to have been in a relationship. Sanjay Jaiswal, who represents Pashchim Champaran in the Lok Sabha, issued a statement saying "it was always suspected that Mumbai police is trying to brush things under the carpet and the apprehensions have grown in the wake of reports of non-cooperation with the visiting Bihar police team".

While the Bihar police has brought to light many crucial angles in just three days, the Mumbai police failed to work out swindling of Rs 15 crore from the actors account and recover his trace his laptop and mobile phone even after elapse of a month and a half, Jaiswal said. The state BJP chief demanded that the investigation be "fully handed over to the Bihar police, which alone seems capable of cracking the case".

Meanwhile, the JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asked Chakraborty to cooperate in the investigation. Reacting to a case of money laundering slapped against Chakraborty by the Enforcement Directorate, JD(U) spokesman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said "the probe initiated by Bihar police has opened up a can of worms. Rhea Chakraborty would do better to cooperate with Bihar police as well as ED".

Notably, Chakraborty has filed a petition in the Supreme Court questioning the jurisdiction of Bihar police in the matter and seeking transfer from Patna to Mumbai of the case of abetment of suicide and fraud lodged against herself by Rajputs father..

