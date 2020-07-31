Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh COVID-19 count crosses 9,000-mark with 230 new cases

He died early morning," he said. A 59-year-old COVID-19 patient from Gariaband district succumbed from sepsis septic shock hepatopathy and multi-organ failure, the official informed. With a total of 2,895 cases, Raipur district tops the state tally. Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,086, new cases 230, deaths 53, discharged 6,230, active cases 2,803, people tested so far 3,16,127.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 31-07-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 22:11 IST
C'garh COVID-19 count crosses 9,000-mark with 230 new cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 9,086 with 230 people testing positive on Friday, while the death toll reached 53 after two people succumbed, a health official said. Of the fresh cases, 132 were from Raipur, 23 from Kondagaon, 19 from Durg, 17 from Rajnandgaon, nine from Mahasamund, six from Korba, four each from Balrampur, Bastar and Balodabazar, three from Bilaspur and two from Jangir- Champa, he said.

One case each came from Dantewada, Jashpur, Surajpur, Surguja, Gariaband and Kanker, while one person who tested positive was from another state, the official added. "A 44-year-old man was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur due to breathlessness on July 22. He was later found to be coronavirus positive and also suffering from renal problems. He died early morning," he said.

A 59-year-old COVID-19 patient from Gariaband district succumbed from sepsis septic shock hepatopathy and multi-organ failure, the official informed. The state now has 2,803 active cases, as 6,230 people have been discharged after recovery, including 309 on Friday, while 53 have died so far, he said.

The state, where the infection has spread in all 28 districts, has recorded over 6000 cases just in the last one month, he said. With a total of 2,895 cases, Raipur district tops the state tally.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,086, new cases 230, deaths 53, discharged 6,230, active cases 2,803, people tested so far 3,16,127.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson names brother and Brexiteers to House of Lords

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson named 36 new members to Parliaments unelected House of Lords on Friday, including his brother, a slew of prominent Brexit supporters and a Russia-born newspaper owner whose father was a KGB agent. The li...

Record single-day spike in cases takes West Bengal's COVID-19 tally to 70,188; death toll climbs to 1,581

With a record single-day spike of 2,496 cases, the COVID-19 tally crossed the 70,000-mark in West Bengal on Friday, while with 45 more fatalities, the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,581, the state health department said. However...

Portland has night without tear gas as feds withdraw

Portland had its first night in weeks without tear gas after state police took over from federal agents guarding a courthouse that has been the focal point of violence between protesters and tactical officers. Agents withdrew under a deal b...

Days after discharged from COVID-19 centre, woman, 100, dies

A 100-year-old woman, who had recovered from COVID-19 and discharged from a facility here three days ago, died at home on Friday, family members said. The woman and four other members of her family were admitted at a COVID-19 facility in Vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020