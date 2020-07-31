Left Menu
Development News Edition

SET probing alleged liquor scam in Haryana submits 'voluminous' report

The Special Enquiry Team (SET) probing the alleged liquor scam in Haryana on Friday submitted its report, with state Home Minister Anil Vij saying its contents will be made public in due course after studying the "voluminous" document.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-07-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 22:14 IST
SET probing alleged liquor scam in Haryana submits 'voluminous' report

The Special Enquiry Team (SET) probing the alleged liquor scam in Haryana on Friday submitted its report, with state Home Minister Anil Vij saying its contents will be made public in due course after studying the "voluminous" document. The team had been set up by the Haryana government to probe the alleged theft of liquor seized by the police and the excise department.

"The SET, which had been formed in the liquor scam, under senior IAS officer T C Gupta's chairmanship, submitted its report to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Vijay Vardhan on Friday," Vij told reporters in Ambala. He said, "now, we will go through the voluminous report, which weighs 15-20 kg, and study its contents. Whatever is in that report, we will make it public in due course of time, we will also tell what action we have to take in the matter".

The SET was to submit its report to the government by May 31, but later, it was extended by two months. On May 6, Vij had announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team following the alleged theft of seized liquor from two godowns in Sonipat district.

However, the state government finally formed a SET. In an order, the Home Department had said the probe team will also check the actual availability of stock in all warehouses and godowns that were sealed by the excise department during the last two years for any violation. The SET was required to examine cases of seizure of illicit and non-excise duty paid liquor in Haryana for the period, April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020, both by the police and the excise department separately, with special reference to the action taken and the fines imposed by the excise department pursuant to the recovery of the liquor.

It was also asked to collect and collate the result of the investigation of the FIRs registered from March 15 till May 10 in different parts of the state for pilferage of liquor from the godowns and also from the Malkhanas (strong rooms) of police stations, as per the order. Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had rejected setting up of the SET in the alleged liquor scam, demanding that the matter should be probed by a central agency or a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala had claimed that the SET lacked powers and asked "whether the Khattar government is conducting an inquiry into the liquor scam or resorting to a cover-up".

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson names brother and Brexiteers to House of Lords

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson named 36 new members to Parliaments unelected House of Lords on Friday, including his brother, a slew of prominent Brexit supporters and a Russia-born newspaper owner whose father was a KGB agent. The li...

Record single-day spike in cases takes West Bengal's COVID-19 tally to 70,188; death toll climbs to 1,581

With a record single-day spike of 2,496 cases, the COVID-19 tally crossed the 70,000-mark in West Bengal on Friday, while with 45 more fatalities, the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,581, the state health department said. However...

Portland has night without tear gas as feds withdraw

Portland had its first night in weeks without tear gas after state police took over from federal agents guarding a courthouse that has been the focal point of violence between protesters and tactical officers. Agents withdrew under a deal b...

Days after discharged from COVID-19 centre, woman, 100, dies

A 100-year-old woman, who had recovered from COVID-19 and discharged from a facility here three days ago, died at home on Friday, family members said. The woman and four other members of her family were admitted at a COVID-19 facility in Vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020