Mayor writes to Delhi CM seeking NOCs for work in unauthorised colonies

South Delhi Mayor Anamika has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, seeking no-objection certificates (NOCs) to carry out development works in unauthorised colonies, officials said on Friday. She also urged the AAP government to release funds to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) as soon as possible, the civic body said in a statement.

"An NOC is required from the Delhi government for carrying out development works in unauthorised colonies, but no action has been taken by it in this regard," Anamika claimed. In her letter, she has asked the city government to issue directions to all the departments concerned to give NOCs at the earliest, so that the councillors can start development works in their areas, the statement said.

Despite a financial crunch, the SDMC is arranging funds for the development of unauthorised colonies, the mayor said and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is "reluctant to cooperate with the SDMC". She said after the "curtailment and non-payment of funds" by the Delhi government, it will be difficult for the SDMC to release the salaries and pension of its employees.

It will also not be in a position to take care of its obligatory functions such as sanitation, control of vector-borne diseases, construction, maintenance and de-silting of drains and running primary health centres, the mayor added..