DCW conducts surprise inspection at old-age home

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal conducted a surprise inspection at an old-age home along with minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Friday and found 20 differently-abled senior citizens living in pitiable condition, a statement said. The old-age home was being run by an NGO in Nangloi.

According to a statement from the DCW, Women and Child Development Minister Gautam was also a part of the surprise inspection. "Around 20 specially-abled senior citizens kept in unhygienic and pitiful conditions. They also complained of being held captive and getting beaten up," the DCW said.

The minister ordered immediate action in the matter. PTI SLB HMB.