Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal CM allocates portfolios to newly sworn-in ministers after cabinet reshuffle

This was the first cabinet rejig by Chief Minister Thakur since coming to power in December, 2017. The swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers -- Sukh Ram Chaudhary, Rakesh Pathania and Rajinder Garg -- was held at the Raj Bhawan.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 01-08-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 00:21 IST
Himachal CM allocates portfolios to newly sworn-in ministers after cabinet reshuffle

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur allocated portfolios to the three newly sworn-in ministers on Friday while also making changes in the departments held by other members of his cabinet. Following the reshuffle, Rajiv Saizal was given the health and family welfare portfolio. The chief minister himself was in charge of the department since then health minister Vipin Singh Parmar became the Assembly speaker in February.

The charge of the urban development department was given to Suresh Bhardwaj. Sarveen Chaudhary held the portfolio. Bhardwaj will also hold the charge of parliamentary affairs and Chaudhary will now look after the social justice and empowerment ministry.

The chief minister has kept eight departments with himself, including finance, home, tourism, excise and taxation and public works. According to a government notification, Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur will be continuing with his existing portfolio.

The transport department was allocated to Bikram Singh. Govind Singh Thakur, who was in charge of the department, was given the education portfolio. Bikram Singh will also continue to look after the industries department. According to the notification, Ram Lal Markanda was given the charge of the technical education department.

The agriculture department was allocated to Virender Kanwar, who will also continue to look after the rural development and panchayati raj department. The cabinet expansion took place on Thursday. This was the first cabinet rejig by Chief Minister Thakur since coming to power in December, 2017.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers -- Sukh Ram Chaudhary, Rakesh Pathania and Rajinder Garg -- was held at the Raj Bhawan.  Sukh Ram Chaudhary was given the MPP and power portfolio, while Pathania became the forest minister and Garg was given the charge of the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department. PTI DJI RC.

TRENDING

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

World Bank approves $15 million to modernization Moldova’s food safety system

Godzilla vs. Kong synopsis revealed, new Titan to appear, get other latest updates

Nigeria signs N10 billion MoU with Manzuwa Nigeria Ltd. for 40 km road construction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Kings player to be cleared after inconclusive test

An unidentified Sacramento Kings player who registered an inconclusive test result earlier this week is expected to be cleared to play in Friday nights game against the San Antonio Spurs, according to ESPN. The player had a false positive c...

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload crosses 31,000-mark; death toll mounts to 177

Odishas COVID-19 caseload crossed the 31,000-mark on Friday with 1,499 more people testing positive for the infection, while eight more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the disease to 177 in the state, a health official said. The fre...

US Congressman condemns Chinese aggression in Ladakh

A senior US Congressman on Friday condemned the Chinese Armys acts of aggression in Indias Ladakh region resulting in deadly clashes between the two countries along the Line of Actual Control LAC, alleging that Beijing aims to redraw the se...

Boston Marathon bomber wins death penalty appeal

A federal appeals court on Friday overturned Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaevs death penalty sentence for helping carry out the 2013 attack, which killed three people and wounded more than 260 others. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020