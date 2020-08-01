TN CM announces Rs 3 lakh solatium to each of 11 families

TN CM announces Rs 3 lakh solatium to each of 11 familiesPTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-08-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 14:26 IST
Chennai, Aug 1 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister KPalaniswami on Saturday announced a solatium of Rs three lakhto each of the families of 10 people who died ofelectrocution in separate incidents across the state
Also, the Chief Minister granted the relief of thesame sum to the family of a girl in Thanjavur district, whodied of snake bite
In a statement here, he expressed grief over thedeaths and announced the solatium.
