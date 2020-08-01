Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 14:54 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday.

2:41 p.m.

Three India-returnees test positive for COVID-19 in Singapore.

2:37 p.m.

TNPL 2020 postponed again, maybe held in November or March 2021.

1:54 p.m.

A fresh seroprevalence survey began in the national capital with the five-day exercise set to cover all districts and various demographic segments.

1:47 p.m.

The slump in power consumption has narrowed to just 2.64 percent in July at 113.48 billion units (BU) indicating spurt in economic activity and raised hopes that it would touch the normal level this month.

1:39 p.m.

Low-key celebrations marked Bakrid (Eid-al-Adha) in Tamil Nadu in TN amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

1:07 p.m.

Two elderly persons succumbed to COVID-19 in Puducherry while 139 fresh cases were reported on Saturday, a top Health department official says.

12:31 p.m.

Mumbai hospital devises a transport chamber for contactless movement of COVID-19 patients within the premises.

12:28 p.m.

Telangana reports 2,083 new COVID-19 cases in record single-day spike.

11:44 a.m.

Eid al-Adha celebrated in Delhi amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

11:29 a.m.

All the states in the country need to emulate the "Delhi model" for controlling the spread of the coronavirus, Union Minister of state from Home G Kishan Reddy says.

11:12 a.m.

Muslims in Kashmir Valley offer Eid prayers while maintaining social distancing.

11:06 a.m.

Lockdown in containment zones of Thane extended till Aug 31.

10:44 a.m.

India records the highest one-day jump of 57,118 COVID-19 cases.

10:12 a.m.

The biggest single-day spike of 107 COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh as tally rises to 1,591.

10:02 a.m.

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol alleges that at least 400 suspected COVID-19 deaths have gone unaccounted for in the city in July.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Helicopter begins rescue in disaster-hit U'khand villages

The Uttarakhand government on Saturday started rescue operations through a helicopter in two sub divisions of the district where incidents caused by torrential rains recently killed 18 people and cut off around 60 villages. Heavy rains have...

Surprising number of exoplanets could host life, study reveals

Our solar system has one habitable planet -- Earth. According to a new study, other stars could have as many as seven Earth-like planets in the absence of a gas giant like Jupiter. This is the conclusion of a study led by UC Riverside astro...

Reinstate me as IPL commentator, Manjrekar tells BCCI

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has sent an email to the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI asking the body to reinstate him as a commentator for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League IPL. The IPL is slated to be p...

Nabanna to remain closed on Monday, Tuesday for sanitisation after sub-inspector tests COVID-19 positive

West Bengals state secretariat Nabanna will be closed on Monday and Tuesday as it will be thoroughly sanitised after a sub-inspector posted in the buiding tested positive for COVID-19, an official said. The SI was posted in the Chief Minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020