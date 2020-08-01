Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday.

2:41 p.m.

Three India-returnees test positive for COVID-19 in Singapore.

2:37 p.m.

TNPL 2020 postponed again, maybe held in November or March 2021.

1:54 p.m.

A fresh seroprevalence survey began in the national capital with the five-day exercise set to cover all districts and various demographic segments.

1:47 p.m.

The slump in power consumption has narrowed to just 2.64 percent in July at 113.48 billion units (BU) indicating spurt in economic activity and raised hopes that it would touch the normal level this month.

1:39 p.m.

Low-key celebrations marked Bakrid (Eid-al-Adha) in Tamil Nadu in TN amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

1:07 p.m.

Two elderly persons succumbed to COVID-19 in Puducherry while 139 fresh cases were reported on Saturday, a top Health department official says.

12:31 p.m.

Mumbai hospital devises a transport chamber for contactless movement of COVID-19 patients within the premises.

12:28 p.m.

Telangana reports 2,083 new COVID-19 cases in record single-day spike.

11:44 a.m.

Eid al-Adha celebrated in Delhi amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

11:29 a.m.

All the states in the country need to emulate the "Delhi model" for controlling the spread of the coronavirus, Union Minister of state from Home G Kishan Reddy says.

11:12 a.m.

Muslims in Kashmir Valley offer Eid prayers while maintaining social distancing.

11:06 a.m.

Lockdown in containment zones of Thane extended till Aug 31.

10:44 a.m.

India records the highest one-day jump of 57,118 COVID-19 cases.

10:12 a.m.

The biggest single-day spike of 107 COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh as tally rises to 1,591.

10:02 a.m.

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol alleges that at least 400 suspected COVID-19 deaths have gone unaccounted for in the city in July.