TN CM announces Rs 3 lakh solatium to each of 11 families

(EDS: RPT AFTER REPLACING WORDS IN PARA-II) Chennai, Aug 1 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister KPalaniswami on Saturday announced a solatium of Rs three lakhto each of the families of 10 people who died ofelectrocution in separate incidents across the state

Also, the Chief Minister granted the same sum asrelief to the family of a girl in Thanjavur district, whodied of snake bite

In a statement here, he expressed grief over thedeaths and announced the solatium.