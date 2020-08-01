Helicopter begins rescue in disaster-hit U'khand villages

The Uttarakhand government on Saturday started rescue operations through a helicopter in two sub divisions of the district where incidents caused by torrential rains recently killed 18 people and cut off around 60 villages. Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Bangapani and Munsyari divisions in the last few days.

"Starting rescue operations in the affected areas on Saturday, a state government helicopter airlifted an ailing woman named Kalavati Devi from Lipti village to Charcha primary health centre for treatment," said District Magistrate V K Jogdande, who has been camping in the area for the last two days. The helicopter will later be used to distribute food packets in the marooned villages and airlift the villagers to hospitals and safe locations if necessary, he said. The helicopter will remain in the area till its services are required, Jogdande said. Rains had triggered house collapse incidents in several villages of Bangapani and Munsyari sub divisions of the district, killing 18 people recently. It had also washed away an important bridge near Lumti on Jauljibi-Munsiyari road, disconnecting over 60 villages of the area with the district headquarters. PTI Corr ALM DPB