Six arrested for cannabis possession in Chhattisgarh

Six people, including two minors, were arrested on Saturday for the possession of four quintals of cannabis in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur said. A case was also registered against the accused under relevant sections, the police said.

"The narcotic substance has been seized from their possession and a case has been registered under relevant sections," Thakur said. Earlier today, 1,000 kilograms of cannabis were seized in Odisha's Gajapati district by the district's police department. Two persons were arrested in relation to the incident.

According to the police, the accused were going to Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi from Udayagiri area of the district. Cannabis, also known as marijuana or ganja, is a psychoactive drug from the Cannabis plant used primarily for medical or recreational purposes. (ANI)