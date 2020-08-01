Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police head constable succumbs to COVID-19

A Delhi Police head constable has died due to novel coronavirus at a hospital, officials said on Saturday. Leela Dhar, who was posted at the Defence Colony police station, died on Friday. Dhar had reported about mild fever on July 11. On Friday, Dhar passed away, the DCP said. More than 2,500 Delhi Police personnel have been infected with COVID-19 so far.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 18:35 IST
Delhi Police head constable succumbs to COVID-19

A Delhi Police head constable has died due to novel coronavirus at a hospital, officials said on Saturday. Leela Dhar, who was posted at the Defence Colony police station, died on Friday.

Dhar had reported about mild fever on July 11. He was taken to Nehru Homeopathic College and Hospital, where he had tested positive for COVID-19, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. He was later admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. He was shifted to ICU on July 19 and was given plasma therapy. On Friday, Dhar passed away, the DCP said.

More than 2,500 Delhi Police personnel have been infected with COVID-19 so far. Of these, more than 2,100 have recovered and resumed their duties, while over a dozen succumbed to the disease, police said. PTI NIT HMB.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

No. of COVID-19 containment zones down to 496 in Delhi

The number of COVID-19 containment zones has come down to 496 in Delhi after an extensive review by the AAP government, providing relief to thousands of people living in such restricted areas. The number of containment zones was 715 in Delh...

Iran says it has detained U.S.-based opposition leader over 2008 bomb attack

Iran said on Saturday that its intelligence forces have detained a U.S.-based leader of a pro-monarchist group whom it accused of being behind a 2008 bombing that killed 14, and of planning more attacks. It was not clear when the reported d...

2 jails converted into COVID care centres in Punjab

The Punjab government on Saturday said two jails in Gurdaspur and Malerkotla have been converted into COVID care centres to house infected inmates. Jails in Barnala, Patti, Bathinda, Pathankot, Ludhiana and the women cell in Ludhiana are al...

SKorea arrests leader of church with big cluster

South Korean prosecutors arrested the elderly leader of a secretive religious sect Saturday as part of an investigation into allegations that the church hampered the governments anti-virus response after thousands of worshippers were infect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020