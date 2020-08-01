Left Menu
Rajasthan receives light to moderate rains

Light to moderate rainfall occurred in parts of Rajasthan on Saturday morning. The department has forecast light to moderate rains in several areas of the state during the next 24 hours.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-08-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 19:12 IST
Light to moderate rainfall occurred in parts of Rajasthan on Saturday morning. Rohat (Pali) and Poogal (Bikaner) each recorded 6 cm rains, Vallabhnagar (Udaipur), Mandalgarh (Bhilwara), Sanchor (Jalore) and Dungla (Chittorgarh) recorded a maximum of 5 cm rainfall, Weir (Bharatpur), Rashmi (Chittorgarh) and Pokaran (Jaisalmer) recorded 4 cm, while several other places received below 4 cm rains during this period

Ajmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota also received 36.7, 15.1, 11.5 and 0.4 mm rains till Saturday evening since morning, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department here. The department has forecast light to moderate rains in several areas of the state during the next 24 hours.

