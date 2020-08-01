Left Menu
Shipyard tragedy: Vizag witnesses second major industrial mishap in 3 months

As many as 19 people were burnt alive and scores injured in an explosion in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in 2012. The casualties include senior officials of the RINL, the corporate identity of Vizag Steel.

Visakhapatnam, Aug 1 (PTI): The accident at Hindustan Shipyard Limited here on Saturday in which 11 people were killed after a crane collapsed is the second major industrial mishap here after the gas leak at LG Polymers that witnessed two dozen deaths in May. In a grave mishap, 11 people were killed when a massive 70-tonne jettycranecollapsed during a load test in the Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) here.

The victims were crushed to death on the spot when they came under the massive iron structure that crashed on the ground with a loud thud after its cabin and base snapped during a trial run. Theport city hub for many large scaleindustriesin Andhra Pradesh witnessed industrial mishaps earlier also.

About 12 people succumbed and hundreds fell ill when styrene monomer stored in a tank in a plant belonging to LP Polymers plant here leaked on May 7. After a committee submitted its report the city police arrested some officials of the company.

A fire accident at Hindustan Petroleum Corporations complex here claimed 28 lives including a senior official of the PSU in 2013. As many as 19 people were burnt alive and scores injured in an explosion in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in 2012.

The casualties include senior officials of the RINL, the corporate identity of Vizag Steel. "There was an inquiry into that. It found no human error in the incident," a senior official of the RINL told PTI.

Last month one employee was killed and another seriously injured in a major fire accident in a pharmaceutical company in the Pharma City at Parawada near here.PTI GDK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

