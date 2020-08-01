Monsoon rains lash parts of Hyderabad, cause waterlogging
Heavy monsoon rains lashed parts of Hyderabad on Saturday, causing waterlogging at the Raj Bhavan Road.
Visuals from the capital showed Disaster Response Force workers wading through calf-length waters on the city's roads, attempting to clear the waterlogged roads.
"Latest satellite imagery image shows moderate to intense convection over Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places very likely over these areas during the next three to four hours," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted earlier on Saturday. (ANI)
