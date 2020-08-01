Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nabanna to remain closed on Mon, Tue for sanitisation after sub-inspector tests COVID-19 positive

West Bengal's state secretariat 'Nabanna' will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for a sanitisation drive, after a sub-inspector posted there tested positive for COVID-19, an official said. "All officers and staff of 'Nabanna' will work from home on Monday and Tuesday," he said. The official added that the SI's wife also tested positive for coronavirus and both of them have been admitted to a hospital in Rajarhat area.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-08-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 19:58 IST
Nabanna to remain closed on Mon, Tue for sanitisation after sub-inspector tests COVID-19 positive
The SI was posted at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on the 14th floor and tested positive on Thursday, he said. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal's state secretariat 'Nabanna' will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for a sanitisation drive, after a sub-inspector posted there tested positive for COVID-19, an official said. The SI was posted at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on the 14th floor and tested positive on Thursday, he said.

The secretariat, located in adjoining Howrah district, will undergo an "intense cleaning and sanitisation process" on these two days, the official said. "All officers and staff of 'Nabanna' will work from home on Monday and Tuesday," he said.

The official added that the SI's wife also tested positive for coronavirus and both of them have been admitted to a hospital in the Rajarhat area. The secretariat building is regularly sanitised as part of the protocol, ever since the son of a senior state government official tested positive for coronavirus in March, the official said.

Though 'Nabanna' functions with 50 per cent workforce on alternate days, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attends office every day, barring notified holidays and total lockdown days.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

PM asks students to come up with innovative concepts

Coimbatore, Aug 1 PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked students to prepare innovative models and forward them for their use in a big way. Following an interaction with a student here through video conference after she came up ...

Odisha CM, Union ministers condole Amar Singh's death

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi on Saturday condoled the death of Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh. Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of...

Two held for poaching peacock

Two persons were arrested on early Saturday for allegedly poaching a peacock in Dhanadi forest area here in Madhya Pradesh, police said. A 12-bore gun, two bullets, knives, and a vehicle have been seized from their possession.The accused Su...

Deepa moves HC, challenges proposed acquisition of 'Veda Nilayam'

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaas legal heir J Deepa has moved the Madras High Court, challenging the proposed acquisition of Veda Nilayam her late aunts Poes Garden residence by the Tamil Nadu government to convert it into a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020