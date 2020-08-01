Nabanna to remain closed on Mon, Tue for sanitisation after sub-inspector tests COVID-19 positive
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-08-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 19:58 IST
West Bengal's state secretariat 'Nabanna' will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for a sanitisation drive, after a sub-inspector posted there tested positive for COVID-19, an official said. The SI was posted at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on the 14th floor and tested positive on Thursday, he said.
The secretariat, located in adjoining Howrah district, will undergo an "intense cleaning and sanitisation process" on these two days, the official said. "All officers and staff of 'Nabanna' will work from home on Monday and Tuesday," he said.
The official added that the SI's wife also tested positive for coronavirus and both of them have been admitted to a hospital in the Rajarhat area. The secretariat building is regularly sanitised as part of the protocol, ever since the son of a senior state government official tested positive for coronavirus in March, the official said.
Though 'Nabanna' functions with 50 per cent workforce on alternate days, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attends office every day, barring notified holidays and total lockdown days.
