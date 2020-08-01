Left Menu
Development News Edition

36 Delhi Police personnel suspended for failing to report for duty on time

Thirty-six Delhi Police personnel, including three assistant sub-inspectors, were suspended for failing to report for duty on time on the occasion of Eid al-Adha on Saturday, officials said. The suspended personnel include three assistant sub-inspectors, constables and head constables, the police said. They were briefed about their duty beforehand but did not report on time, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 20:19 IST
36 Delhi Police personnel suspended for failing to report for duty on time
"On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the police officers had to report by 5 am but they did not report till 6.30 am, following which they have been suspended," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said. Image Credit: ANI

Thirty-six Delhi Police personnel, including three assistant sub-inspectors, were suspended for failing to report for duty on time on the occasion of Eid al-Adha on Saturday, officials said. They were posted in the northwest district, they said.

"On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the police officers had to report by 5 am but they did not report till 6.30 am, following which they have been suspended," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said. The suspended personnel include three assistant sub-inspectors, constables and head constables, the police said.

They were briefed about their duty beforehand but did not report on time, they said. The personnel have been suspended till further orders. They will report to district police lines, a senior police officer said.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Muslim Cong MLAs offer Eid prayers at Jaisalmer hotel

Muslim MLAs belonging to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlots camp offered Eid prayers at Jaisalmers Suryagarh hotel on Saturday, Congress sources said a day after party legislators were shifted there from Jaipur ahead of the state assemb...

Assam devotees offer Bakr Eid namaz at home in COVID-19 time

Most of the devotees of Assam offered their Eid al-Adha prayers at home on Saturday following a government order that did not allow large gatherings in mosques in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. The Muslim community re...

COVID-19 tally reaches 548 in Andaman; death toll mounts to 5

Three more persons have died of COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the toll to five in the Union Territory, while 120 fresh cases pushed the tally of coronavirus patients to 548, an official said on Saturday. The authoritie...

Patnaik inaugurates two COVID-19 hospitals in Ganjam district

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in Ganjam district, which has emerged as the hotspot of the disease in the state. The district has so far reported 99 coronavirus deaths and more ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020