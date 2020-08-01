36 Delhi Police personnel suspended for failing to report for duty on time

Thirty-six Delhi Police personnel, including three assistant sub-inspectors, were suspended for failing to report for duty on time on the occasion of Eid al-Adha on Saturday, officials said. They were posted in the northwest district, they said.

"On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the police officers had to report by 5 am but they did not report till 6.30 am, following which they have been suspended," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said. The suspended personnel include three assistant sub-inspectors, constables and head constables, the police said.

They were briefed about their duty beforehand but did not report on time, they said. The personnel have been suspended till further orders. They will report to district police lines, a senior police officer said.