Mumbai cops capable of handling Sushant probe: Sena minister

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab on Saturday said Mumbai police was capable of handling the Sushant Singh Rajput death case probe and those with information should share it with investigators instead of making public statements. Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in Bandra on June 14.

"Mumbai police is capable of handling the Sushant case," Parab, also state transport minister, said, adding that those making public statements on the case must be summoned by police for information. Referring to claims that a party was held in Rajput's house, Parab wondered how it could be done amid the lockdown, and said police must probe all those who attended.

The statements come amid the opposition BJP hitting out at the Uddhav Thackeray government over the handling of the case, while some sections have demanded that the probe be handed over to central agencies like CBI, ED etc..