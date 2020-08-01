Left Menu
Development News Edition

HP: Two youth drown in Pong Dam lake

As soon as the report of the incident reached Fatehpur police station, the personnel along with a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team reached the spot and fished out the bodies. DSP Thakur said both the bodies are being sent to Nurpur hospital for conducting a post-mortem..

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 01-08-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 21:50 IST
HP: Two youth drown in Pong Dam lake

Two teenagers drowned while taking a bath with a group of youth in Pong Dam lake in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Saturday, police said. Jawali Deputy Superintendent of Police Gyan Chand Thakur said that two of the seven youths who were bathing in Pong Dam died due to drowning.

He said, “All these youths had come to visit Pong Dam from Gunari in Una district and went to take a bath in Pong Dam in the evening on Saturday." Among them, two youths identified as Rahul (19) and Deepak (19) drowned with both of them reported to be from Pirthipur village of Una district, the DSP added. As soon as the report of the incident reached Fatehpur police station, the personnel along with a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team reached the spot and fished out the bodies.

DSP Thakur said both the bodies are being sent to Nurpur hospital for conducting a post-mortem..

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Horse racing Champion jockey Mellor dies aged 83Three-times champion jockey Stan Mellor - the first to ride 1,000 winners over jumps during a celebrated career - has died aged 83, the Br...

Goa records 280 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 6,193

As many as 280 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Goa on Saturday, taking the states count of coronavirus cases to 6,193. So far, 4,438 people have recovered in the state while 48 have died due to the virus.Goa reported 280 new COVID-19 ca...

Odisha Mining Corporation sets up COVID Care Homes in state

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha Mining Corporation Limited OMC on Saturday established COVID Care Homes CCH at three regions in Bhubaneswar including, South Kaliapani, Gandhamardan and Daitari. The CCHs will be 20-bedded isolat...

Delhi now 12th among states, UTs in number of active COVID-19 cases: Jain

The national capital is now on 12th position among states and union territories in terms of active cases of COVID-19, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday. However, people still need to be very vigilant and practise social ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020