Rajasthan reports 1,160 new COVID-19 cases

Rajasthan recorded a total of 1,160 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 43,243, the state health department informed. The total figure includes 11,881 active cases and 29,144 patients discharged patients.

So far, 694 deaths have been reported in the state. With 57,117 new COVID-19 cases, India's coronavirus count reached 16,95,988, said the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

"There are 5,65,103 active cases while 764 deaths due to COVID-19 have taken the death toll to 36,511," the MoH said. (ANI)