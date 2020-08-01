Left Menu
Gyms in Punjab to re-open from August 5

01-08-2020
Captain Amarinder again reiterated his appeal for the recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma, for which one plasma bank was already operational and two more were all set to come up in the state. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced that gyms will be allowed to function from August 5 in line with the central government's Unlock 3.0 guidelines. During his weekly Facebook Live #AskCaptain interaction Captain Amarinder said, "Punjab government had announced the opening of gyms from August 5, in line with the Government of India's Unlock 3.0 guidelines. We need to strictly follow all protocols and the directives of the health department."

Gyms have been closed for over three months in wake of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Taking serious note of the 'highly irresponsible' behaviour of people who continue to put the lives of other Punjabis to risk by violating the COVID safety rules, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh warned of dangerous consequences for the state, which has been witnessing a spike in cases over the past few days.

According to an official statement, 4,900 challans were issued for various violations on Friday. "Why it was so difficult to wear masks and wash hands or not spit on roads. Do not you care for your fellow Punjabis, the safety of Punjab is in the hands of its people. We will pass through this difficult time together, we shall win," Chief Minister said.

Captain Amarinder again reiterated his appeal for the recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma, for which one plasma bank was already operational and two more were all set to come up in the state. "If I were a recovered patient, I would have definitely donated plasma," he said, adding that he had already directed that plasma be made available free of cost at all government and private hospitals.

Punjab reported 944 coronavirus cases and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 17,063 including 11,075 discharges and 405 deaths, said State Health Department on Saturday. (ANI)

