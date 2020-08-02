Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi now 12th in country in active cases category: Jain

Delhi now stands at the 12th position among the various states and union territories in the country in terms of active cases of COVID-19, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday. The number of active cases in Delhi now stands at 10,705 (as on Friday)," Jain told reporters.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 00:41 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 00:41 IST
Delhi now 12th in country in active cases category: Jain

Delhi now stands at the 12th position among the various states and union territories in the country in terms of active cases of COVID-19, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday. People still need to be very vigilant and practice social distancing and hand hygiene norms, he said.

"Delhi now stands at the 12th position in the country. It was on the second position a month-and-a-half ago. The number of active cases in Delhi now stands at 10,705 (as on Friday)," Jain told reporters. On July 25, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that Delhi's position had improved to eighth from second in terms of active cases in the country.

Jain said the doubling rate of cases in Delhi is around 50 days at present, while "it is probably 32 days on an average nationally". To a question on the effectiveness of lockdown, he said cases rose even during the lockdown, so people have to be vigilant as the economy slowly opens up.

Asked about Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal's decision to not allow reopening of hotels and weekly bazaars under Unlock 3, Jain said it should be allowed. "Nearby places where more cases are being reported, there it is being allowed. Cases in Delhi are slowly falling, but here it is not being allowed," he rued.

Jain said out of the total beds for COVID-19 patients, only 2,932 (as on Friday) are occupied, which is about 20 per cent of the total number of beds. Delhi recorded 1,118 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking its tally to over 1.36 lakh, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 3,989, according to authorities.

The number of active cases in the national capital stood at 10,596, down from 10,705 on Friday. On reports that civic bodies haven't cleared dues of 'gaushalas', Jain said, "From our side, all dues have been paid".

"But, the issue is, in the MCD, everything is done with corruption, and it has become a machinery to make money," he alleged. Civic bodies have denied the accusations.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Bairstow bashes the bowling as England win by four wickets

Jonny Bairstows quick-fire 82 in half as many deliveries proved enough to help England beat Ireland by four wickets in the second of their One Day Internationals at Southampton on Saturday. Bairstows innings laid the foundation for a second...

More Cardinals test positive; game vs. Brewers off

Multiple members of the St. Louis Cardinals traveling party were positive for COVID-19 on preliminary tests, forcing the postponement of Saturdays scheduled game in Milwaukee against the Brewers. In a statement issued Saturday afternoon, Ma...

Reports: Jets LB Mosley won't play in '20, citing health concerns

New York Jets middle linebacker C.J. Mosley wont play in the 2020 season, opting out amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple reports Saturday. That leaves the Jets without Mosley, a four-time Pro Bowl selection and arguably the...

FACTBOX-Coronavirus in Congress: 14 members have tested or been presumed positive

At least 14 members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate - seven Republicans and seven Democrats - have tested positive or are presumed to have had COVID-19 since the novel coronavirus pandemic began earlier this year, with Repre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020