COVID-19: Curfew imposed in Andhra's West Godavari district today

In order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the district, a curfew has been imposed in the West Godawari district on Sunday. Tadepalli Gudem Rural Police Station circle inspector V Ravi Kumar gave counselling to those who were roaming on the roads, violating the curfew. The circle inspector appealed to the public to continue to cooperate with the police in preventing the spread of corona.

He also asked the people to wear masks and maintain social distancing. A total of 9,276 new COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths were reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state's health department informed on Saturday. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 72,188, and 76,614 discharges have been reported so far.

The coronavirus death toll in the state is 1,407. (ANI)