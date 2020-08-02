Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Curfew imposed in Andhra's West Godavari district today

In order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the district, a curfew has been imposed in the West Godawari district on Sunday.

ANI | West Godavari District (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 02-08-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 10:47 IST
COVID-19: Curfew imposed in Andhra's West Godavari district today
Police appealing to people violating curfew norms on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the district, a curfew has been imposed in the West Godawari district on Sunday. Tadepalli Gudem Rural Police Station circle inspector V Ravi Kumar gave counselling to those who were roaming on the roads, violating the curfew. The circle inspector appealed to the public to continue to cooperate with the police in preventing the spread of corona.

He also asked the people to wear masks and maintain social distancing. A total of 9,276 new COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths were reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state's health department informed on Saturday. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 72,188, and 76,614 discharges have been reported so far.

The coronavirus death toll in the state is 1,407. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 recovery rate falls by 23 pc

The COVID-19 recovery rate of Uttarakhand has reduced by 23 per cent in a month due to the detection of fresh positive cases in the state, said an official. The recovery rate now stands at 58 per cent, as compared to 81 per cent a month ago...

Punjab hooch tragedy: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal demands CBI probe

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the Punjab hooch tragedy which has claimed 86 lives so far. Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party is in the Opposition in the state, claimed that none of the cases pertainin...

Low-cost moist heat treatment of N95 masks eliminates coronavirus: Study

Scientists have found that moist heat treatment of N95 masks eliminates the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19, an advance which could allow reuse of these scarce resources in hospitals and long-term care facilities. According to the s...

Australia's Victoria declares disaster, sets curfew to curb COVID-19

Australias Victoria state declared a disaster on Sunday and imposed a nightly curfew for the capital Melbourne as part of its harshest movement restrictions to date to contain a resurgent COVID-19. Melbourne, Australias second-largest city,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020