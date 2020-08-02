2 killed as vehicles collide on Delhi-Haridwar highway

Two men were killed after their car collided with another vehicle on Delhi-Haridwar national highway, police said on Sunday

SHO of Purkazi police station Subhash Gautam said the accident took place on Saturday night when Saurabh (26) and his friend Vikas Kumar Pandey (24), both residents of Delhi, were on their way to Haridwar

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he added.