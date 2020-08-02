2 killed as vehicles collide on Delhi-Haridwar highway

2 killed as vehicles collide on Delhi-Haridwar highwayPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 02-08-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 11:47 IST
Two men were killed after their car collided with another vehicle on Delhi-Haridwar national highway, police said on Sunday
SHO of Purkazi police station Subhash Gautam said the accident took place on Saturday night when Saurabh (26) and his friend Vikas Kumar Pandey (24), both residents of Delhi, were on their way to Haridwar
The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Haridwar
- Vikas Kumar Pandey
- Delhi