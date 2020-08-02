Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi CM condoles death of UP Cabinet minister Kamal Rani Varun

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday condoled the death of Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Kamal Rani Varun who was being treated for COVID-19 and urged people to take all precautions to protect themselves from the virus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 12:26 IST
Delhi CM condoles death of UP Cabinet minister Kamal Rani Varun

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday condoled the death of Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Kamal Rani Varun who was being treated for COVID-19 and urged people to take all precautions to protect themselves from the virus. Kamal Rani, the cabinet minister for Technical Education in the UP government, succumbed to COVID-19 at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on Sunday.

"V sad to hear this news. May her soul rest in peace. We all need to take precautions to protect ourselves. Don't take corona lightly," Kejriwal tweeted Kamal Rani is the first minister in Uttar Pradesh to die after contracting coronavirus. She was 62. On July 18, the minister tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital here. She was later shifted to the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

Currently, Kamal Rani was MLA from Ghatampur in Kanpur. In the past, she was also a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha twice..

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Akhilesh Yadav targets Centre, Yogi govt over economy, employment issues

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday slammed the BJP government at the Centre and the state over several issues including the border, economy and employment. Taking to Twitter, Yadav said th...

Sebi to set up virtual museum of securities market

Regulator Sebi is planning to set up a virtual museum of the securities market to highlight achievements and milestones in the Indian capital market. In a notice, Sebi has invited Expression of Interest EoI from agencies to develop the virt...

Giants' Samardzija looks to add Rangers to list of victims

Two pitchers -- one with fond memories of June 2015, the other not so much -- meet for the first time Sunday afternoon when the San Francisco Giants host the Texas Rangers to wrap up a three-game series. The game pits Giants 35-year-old rig...

Sports News Roundup: Australia's Kyrgios withdraws from U.S. Open; Warren erupts for 53 as Pacers edge 76ers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Todd hangs on to lead headed into final round in MemphisBrendon Todd held on to the lead at the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Saturday, despite an uneven third round that saw him hit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020