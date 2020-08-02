Gutkha worth over Rs 20 lakh seized in Thane, 3 arrested

Gutkha worth Rs 20.91 lakh beingbrought from Gujarat for sale in Mumbai and Alibaug was seizedin Thane city's Balkum area, police said on Sunday

Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch Unit I team caughtgutkha being transferred from a truck to a tempo on Saturdayevening, Assistant Police Inspector Sandeep Bagul said

"Three people, identified as Dharamraj Tiwari fromGujarat, Shankar Gupta and Pintu Vishwakarma, both from Thane,were arrested. A case has been registered at Kapurbawdi policestation," he added.