Gutkha worth over Rs 20 lakh seized in Thane, 3 arrested

Gutkha worth over Rs 20 lakh seized in Thane, 3 arrestedPTI | Thane | Updated: 02-08-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 17:58 IST
Gutkha worth Rs 20.91 lakh beingbrought from Gujarat for sale in Mumbai and Alibaug was seizedin Thane city's Balkum area, police said on Sunday
Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch Unit I team caughtgutkha being transferred from a truck to a tempo on Saturdayevening, Assistant Police Inspector Sandeep Bagul said
"Three people, identified as Dharamraj Tiwari fromGujarat, Shankar Gupta and Pintu Vishwakarma, both from Thane,were arrested. A case has been registered at Kapurbawdi policestation," he added.
