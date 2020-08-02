Mamata wishes Amit Shah speedy recovery

West Bengal Chief Minister MamataBanerjee on Sunday wished speedy recovery of Union HomeSecretary Amit Shah who has tested positive for COVID-19

"Heard about the Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Jibeing tested positive for #COVID-19. Wishing him a speedyrecovery. My prayers are with him and his family," Banerjeetweeted

Earlier in the day, Shah said he has tested positivefor coronavirus and is getting admitted to a hospitalfollowing the advice of doctors.