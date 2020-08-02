Left Menu
Rhino calf separated from mother rescued in Assam

A new born rhino, separated from his mother, has been rescued by forest guards in the Kaziranga National Park amid the floods in Assam, a forest spokeperson said. "All efforts will be made to reunite the rhino calf with his mother," the spokesman said. In July, an adult blind rhino had strayed from the Park to National Highway 37 due to the ongoing floods.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-08-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 19:35 IST
A new born rhino, separated from his mother, has been rescued by forest guards in the Kaziranga National Park amid the floods in Assam, a forest spokeperson said. The three-day or four-day old rhino calf was rescued from Mohpora village in the Kaziranga range area this morning, he said.

The baby rhino has been taken to a rescue centre at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation at Panbari area of the Park. "All efforts will be made to reunite the rhino calf with his mother," the spokesman said.

In July, an adult blind rhino had strayed from the Park to National Highway 37 due to the ongoing floods. It was guided back to the forest but the animal later died due to exhaustion and old age. Kaziranga National Park has been inundated by flood waters in three spells till now with 145 animals losing their lives.

The Park has lost 16 rhinos during the flood season, including 12 due to drowning..

