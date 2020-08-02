Tamil Nadu reports 5,875 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 5,875 new COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 2,57,613 cases. Tamil Nadu continues to be one of the worst affected states by COVID-19 with 4,132 deaths.

"5,875 new COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 2,57,613 including 1,96,483 discharges and 4,132 deaths. 60,344 samples were tested for the disease in the last 24 hours," said State Health Department. So far, 1,96,483 people have been discharged in the state after recovering from the illness.

Meanwhile, India's count of active coronavirus cases stands at 5,67,730. (ANI)