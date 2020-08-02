Left Menu
Development News Edition

Corona rakhi made of cow dung key attraction at Hyderabad shop

Shops in Telangana's Hyderabad saw an increased footfall ahead of Raksha Bandhan on Sunday despite the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, with one shopkeeper adding an interesting 'Corona rakhi' made of cow dung to the collection.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 02-08-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 20:55 IST
Corona rakhi made of cow dung key attraction at Hyderabad shop
Akash, the 'Corona rakhi' shop owner in conversation with ANI. . Image Credit: ANI

Shops in Telangana's Hyderabad saw an increased footfall ahead of Raksha Bandhan on Sunday despite the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, with one shopkeeper adding an interesting 'Corona rakhi' made of cow dung to the collection. "Sales this year are low because of the pandemic so I tried to come up with something that might induce people to buy my rakhis. This year I am selling a 'Corona rakhi' made of cow dung. A few people have bought it and they seem to like it," Akash, a shop owner told ANI.

He said that this year it was a tough decision to open his shop amid the pandemic because he was unsure about getting a return on his investment. "I had to put all my faith in this haul of rakhis because I was not sure if they would sell or not. I don't want my investment to go waste as this occasion only comes once a year and I will have to wait a whole year to sell items if they don't sell today," he added.

According to Priyanka, a shopper who purchased three rakhis for her brothers told ANI that this year, they would take COVID-19 precautions while celebrating. "Only our immediate family will be celebrating Raksha Bandha this year. We are going to maintain social distancing and sanitise our hands at frequent intervals. We are also going to be extra careful about the food we eat," she said.

Rakshan Bandhan is being celebrated on August 3 this year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Brij Kshetra's brick to be used during Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya

A brick made of Brij area soil will be among the bricks to be used for bhoomi pujan on August 5 for the grand temples construction in Ayodhya, said Saurabh Gaur, president of Vrindavan-based Dharam Raksha Sangh DRS. While speaking to ANI, G...

McCray second Jaguars defensive player to opt out

Jaguars defensive end Lerentee McCray has decided to opt out of the 2020 season, the second Jacksonville player to do so. Veteran defensive tackle Al Woods said Friday that he will skip the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.With the heal...

Israel's Netanyahu condemns protests against him, criticises media

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu struck back on Sunday at demonstrations calling for his resignation, accusing protesters of trampling democracy and the Israeli media of encouraging them. Netanyahu, who was sworn in for a fifth term in May...

U.S. Congress in position to spend big on coronavirus relief -Fed official

The U.S. Congress is in position to spend big on coronavirus relief efforts because the nations budget gap can be financed without relying on foreign borrowing, given how much Americans are saving, a top Federal Reserve official said on Sun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020