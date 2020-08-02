Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raise ECLGS loan limit further, apparel export council urges Centre

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) on Sunday thanked the Centre for raising the outstanding loan limit to Rs 50 crore for availing Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 21:48 IST
Raise ECLGS loan limit further, apparel export council urges Centre
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) on Sunday thanked the Centre for raising the outstanding loan limit to Rs 50 crore for availing Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS). In his letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, AEPC chairman A Sakthivel urged that the outstanding loan limit be raised to Rs 100 crore for extending financial succour to industry impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, a release issued by the AEPC said.

"I sincerely thank the Honourable Finance Minister for all her timely support. We welcome the decision of the Government to increase the outstanding loan limit from Rs 25 crore to Rs 50 crore and for raising the turnover criteria from Rs 100 crore to Rs 250 crore for availing ECLGS," the release quoted him as saying. Pointing out that the government revised the eligibility criteria for ECLGS, it said, "The Government revised the eligibility criteria for availing ECLGS including extending it to individual loans that were taken for business purposes. The ECLGS was approved by the Union Cabinet on May 20, 2020, with a provision of fully guaranteed additional funding of up to Rs 3 lakh crore to eligible borrowers."

"While more than half of the targeted additional funding is yet to be sanctioned, there are many medium scale industrialists who are bereft of the special financial assistance. The need of the hour is to expand the outstanding loan limit to Rs 100 crore and there should be no turnover criteria for exporters," Sakthivel added. "The chairman said that while the turnover of exporters may seem large due to foreign exchange rate fluctuations, the thin margin on which the Apparel Exporters work and the perishable nature of their products make them vulnerable to any changes in export orders and delay in shipment, which is clearly evident during the ongoing crisis," the release added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Suicide car bomb, gunmen attack prison in east Afghanistan

A suicide car bomb and multiple gunmen attacked a prison in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, Afghan officials said, killing at least three people and injuring 24 others. The gunbattle between Afghan security forces and insurgents in Jalalabad...

UP records 3,953 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths in last 24 hours

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday recorded 3,953 COVID-19 cases taking the total number in the state to 92,921. According to the bulletin of the Uttar Pradesh health department, a total of 53 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the death...

Plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients begins in Goa: Minister

The Goa government on Sunday said that plasma therapy treatment for critical patients of COVID- 19 has begun in the state. State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane made this announcement on Twitter.As committed to the people of Goa, we have sta...

Former UK minister and current MP arrested on suspicion of rape

A former UK minister and sitting Conservative Party lawmaker, who has not been named as he is yet to be charged, is out on bail after being arrested on suspicion of rape. According to The Sunday Times, the allegations of rape against the pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020