Gehlot directs officials to develop best public distribution system

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday it was the government's responsibility to ensure food security of the poor and the needy sections. Gehlot directed officials to develop the best public distribution system (PDS) in the state so that every eligible and needy person get ration on time.

He said efforts should be made to make tea, salt and other materials available to the people under the PDS in the state. Gehlot reviewed the Food and Civil Supplies Department and interacted with district collectors and district supply officers through video conference.

The chief minister said in a statement that a survey had been done of the people who are not covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and whose livelihood had been affected due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. In this survey, 68 lakh members of 20 lakh families were registered. For those who were left out, the state government has started the second survey from July 22.

He said that the last date of this survey had been extended from August 3 to August 15. The chief minister said to speed up the work of 'one nation-one ration card', Aadhaar seeding of the NFSA beneficiaries should be done as soon as possible.

The work should be completed before December, he said. He directed that timely distribution of ration should be ensured with transparency at fair price shops in all districts.

Gehlot also instructed the district collectors present at the conference for quick and effective implementation of the Indira Rasoi Yojana.