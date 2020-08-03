Odisha reports 1,384 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Odisha reported 1,384 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the State Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department) on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 36,297. The number of recovered cases is 21,954 and there are 14,095 active cases, said the I & PR Department.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 18 lakh mark with 52,972 positive cases and 771 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stand at 18,03,696 including 5,79,357 active cases, 11,86,203 cured/discharged/migrated, and 38,135 deaths," said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.(ANI)