Hope Amit Shah gets get well soon: Maharashtra minister

Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday expressed hope that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has tested positive for coronavirus, will get well soon. Shah on Sunday said he had tested positive for the coronavirus and got admitted to a hospital.

"Heard that Union Home Minister @AmitShah has tested positive for #COVID-19 and has been admitted in the hospital. Hope he takes adequate rest and gets well soon!" state Home Minister Deshmukh tweeted.