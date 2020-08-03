Left Menu
Development News Edition

6 robbers held in Ghaziabad; cash, ornaments recovered

They were arrested on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI, adding that the gang had robbed a house in Chiranjiv Vihar colony under the Kavi Nagar police station limits on July 28. Following the robbery incident, a group of eight dacoits was identified using CCTV footage, the police said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 03-08-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 12:03 IST
6 robbers held in Ghaziabad; cash, ornaments recovered

A gang of six robbers, including three women, have been arrested here and a countrymade pistol, a knife, Rs 70,000 cash and other things recovered for them, police said on Monday. They were arrested on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI, adding that the gang had robbed a house in Chiranjiv Vihar colony under the Kavi Nagar police station limits on July 28.

Following the robbery incident, a group of eight dacoits was identified using CCTV footage, the police said. Three men and three women were nabbed on Sunday night. Two of their accomplices attempted to escape on a scooty and fired on police personnel after being cornered near Shyama Prasad Mukherji Park, they added.

When the police team fired in retaliation, one of them sustained a bullet injury to the leg, while the other managed to escape, the SSP said, adding that the injured man was arrested and taken to a hospital. They were identified as Aalam (injured), Rajjak and Rubel Sheikh, Sonia, Nazma and Mukta. Gang leader Aalam confessed that they had committed the July 28 robbery, Naithani said. A countrymade pistol, four live and two used cartridges, a knife, a tempo, a scooty, Rs 70,000 cash, gold and silver ornaments, and a few documents were recovered from their possession, he added.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Lata Mangeshkar, Amritanandamayi extend Raksha Bandhan greetings to PM Modi

Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi and veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, who thanked them for their wishes and said blessings from Indias Nari S...

Pak reports 330 new COVID-19 cases; nationwide tally reaches 280,027

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 280,027 on Monday after 330 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said. Eight people died during the period, taking the total number of COVID-19 fatalities...

Wonder why Home Minister chose private hospital, not AIIMS: Tharoor on Amit Shah testing COVID-19 positive

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday questioned Union Home Minster Amit Shahs choice of a private hospital over a government one after he tested positive for Coronavirus on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Tharoor said, True. Wond...

Tennis-Greek Sakkari was ready to swap racket for track spikes

Greek tennis player Maria Sakkari says she was so desperate for competition during the COVID-19 shutdown that she considered running in the 100m at the national athletics championships. The 25-year-old is seeded third at the WTAs Palermo La...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020