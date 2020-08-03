Left Menu
Lata Mangeshkar, Amritanandamayi wish PM Modi on Raksha Bandhan

Singer Lata Mangeshkar and spiritual leader Amritanandamayi posted Raksha Bandhan messages for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday which he said would inspire him and give him strength. Spiritual leader Amritanandamayi also posted a video message for Modi on Raksha Bandhan, saying he was doing a great job for the country. She prayed that god's blessings remain with him so that he could serve the people.

Singer Lata Mangeshkar and spiritual leader Amritanandamayi posted Raksha Bandhan messages for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday which he said would inspire him and give him strength. Praising Modi's efforts as the prime minister, Mangeshkar, 90, posted an audio note accompanied by a video montage of her pictures with the PM on Twitter. The singer said she couldn't send a rakhi to him because of the coronavirus pandemic. "I couldn't send rakhi today, the reason for which the entire world is aware of. Narendra bhai, you have worked so hard for the nation, spoken so well for it, that the citizens will never be able to forget," she said. Mangeshkar said that on Raksha Bandhan, she wanted the prime minister to promise that he would continue to take the country forward. "Today, millions of women in India won't be able to tie you a rakhi. But you can understand. If possible, then on this day of rakhi, promise us to take India ahead. Namaskar," she added.

In his response, the PM said the singer's message has filled him with fresh energy. "Lata didi, on this auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, this emotional message from you has filled me with immense inspiration and energy. With the blessings of millions of mothers and sisters our country will reach greater heights and achieve success," Modi tweeted. The PM also wished her good health and a long life. The music veteran has often showered praise on Modi and hailed his work as the prime minister of the country. Spiritual leader Amritanandamayi also posted a video message for Modi on Raksha Bandhan, saying he was doing a great job for the country.

She prayed that god's blessings remain with him so that he could serve the people. The prime minister replied, saying he was most humbled by her special Raksha Bandhan greetings.

"It is my honour and privilege to work for our great nation. Blessings from you, and from India's Nari Shakti (woman power), give me great strength. They are also vital for India's growth and progress," he wrote on Twitter..

