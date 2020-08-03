MP: Uma Bharti offers prayers at Ganesh temple on occasion of last Monday of 'Sawan'

BJP National Vice President Uma Bharti offered prayers here at the ancient Ganesh temple on the occasion of the last Monday of Sawan. "I have given information to the members of the Prime Minister's Office and the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust that I will visit Ayodhya but not attend the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony for Ram temple in view of rising COVID-19 cases and would visit the site after the official ceremony," she told media reporters here.

Earlier in the day, she tweeted: "From the moment I have heard the news that Home Minister Amit Shah and some other Uttar Pradesh BJP leaders have tested positive for COVID-19, I am worried about the safety of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people present in Ayodhya for the foundation stone laying ceremony." "I have informed the officials of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas that I will be present on the bank of Saryu river in Ayodhya at the time 'bhoomi pujan' will take place," she added. (ANI)