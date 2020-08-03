Animal lovers tie 'rakhis' to elephants in Bengal

Animal lovers on Monday tied 'rakhis' to two elephants in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district and vowed to protect the pachyderms. The animal lovers tied the 'rakhis' to domesticated elephants 'Phoolmati' and 'Shilabati' at Ramsai area adjoining Gorumara National Park.

"We have pledged to protect the elephants as many of them are dying in man-animal conflict," animal lover Anirban Majumdar said. Gorumara ADFO Janmejay Pal, who was present during the event, appreciated the gesture.

Several elephants were electrocuted to death in the region in the recent past..