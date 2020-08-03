Left Menu
Odisha appoints Sanat Kumar Mohanty as new Khurda collector

In a minor bureaucratic reshuffle, the Odisha government on Monday appointed Sanat Kumar Mohanty as the new district magistrate-cum-collector of Khurda, a notification said. IAS officers Subhankar Mohapatra and Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas were appointed as the Baliguda sub-collector in Kandhamal district and the Sambalpur sub-collector respectively on completion of their phase-II training, the notification added.

In a minor bureaucratic reshuffle, the Odisha government on Monday appointed Sanat Kumar Mohanty as the new district magistrate-cum-collector of Khurda, a notification said. Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, has so far reported 4,914 COVID-19 cases and 29 fatalities due to the coronavirus.

Mohanty, the additional secretary of the ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department, replaces Sitansu Kumar Rout as the new Khurda collector, it said. Rout has been transferred and posted as the additional commissioner, Consolidation and Settlement, at Berhampur in Ganjam district, the notification said.

IAS officers Keerthi Vasan V and J Sonal were appointed as officers on special duty (OSD), in-charge of COVID-19 management, in Ganjam and Gajapati districts respectively on completion of their phase-II training, it said. IAS officers Subhankar Mohapatra and Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas were appointed as the Baliguda sub-collector in Kandhamal district and the Sambalpur sub-collector respectively on completion of their phase-II training, the notification added.

