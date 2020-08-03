Left Menu
Delhi restaurant booked after man finds dead lizard in bowl of sambar

An FIR has been registered against Saravana Bhavan, a popular South Indian vegetarian restaurant chain, after a customer allegedly found a dead lizard in his bowl of sambar at its outlet in Connaught Place, Delhi police said Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 18:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

An FIR has been registered against Saravana Bhavan, a popular South Indian vegetarian restaurant chain, after a customer allegedly found a dead lizard in his bowl of sambar at its outlet in Connaught Place, Delhi police said Monday. Pankaj Agarwal, a regular visitor to the restaurant, walked into Saravana Bhavan with his two friends Saturday night and ordered dosa and sambar. As they were having the meal, Agarwal found a dead lizard in his bowl of sambar and captured it on his mobile phone.

"I had almost finished my dosa and was taking last sip of sambar when I found a dead lizard, which was half missing," he said. Agarwal, a resident of Chandni Chowk, said he immediately raised the issue with the restaurant staff, who apologised. The manager assured him it won't happen again.

"But since the restaurant has a heavy footfall, I wanted to bring into public notice the hygiene maintained here and so called up police," Agarwal said. The restaurant did not respond to phone calls for reaction.

"Based on the complaint, we have registered an FIR against the restaurant under IPC section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others). The matter is under investigation," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said. Police have asked the restaurant to provide the CCTV footage, the details of the cook and the its license, the officer added.

Police have also asked the restaurant for the ingredients of the sambar..

