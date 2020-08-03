Left Menu
Development News Edition

805 new COVID cases in Delhi; toll 4021

Delhi registered 805 more novel coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 1.38 lakh on Monday, while the toll rose to 4,021 with 17 more deaths, authorities said. Seventeen more fatalities have been recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 4,021, it said. On Sunday, the daily cases count had dipped to 961 and there were 15 deaths from the pathogen.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 18:32 IST
805 new COVID cases in Delhi; toll 4021

Delhi registered 805 more novel coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 1.38 lakh on Monday, while the toll rose to 4,021 with 17 more deaths, authorities said. The three-figure count for the new COVID-19 cases was recorded on a day when the total number of tests conducted was 10,133, according to the bulletin.

The number of active cases stood at 10,207, down from 10,356 the previous day. The total number of cases climbed to 1,38,482, the Health Department said. Seventeen more fatalities have been recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 4,021, it said.

On Sunday, the daily cases count had dipped to 961 and there were 15 deaths from the pathogen. On June 23, Delhi had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 case till date. PTI KND HMB.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi reports 805 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

Delhi on Monday reported 805 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 1,38,482. According to the bulletin of Delhi government, 17 deaths were reported today, taking the death toll to 4,021....

Philippines fears for economy, income as tough lockdown returns

Tens of millions of people in and around the Philippine capital will go back to a strict lockdown from Tuesday, threatening incomes and hopes for reviving a once dynamic economy as authorities take drastic measures to halt surging virus cas...

Hopeful that exhibition games in UAE will lead to Women's IPL in near future: Shantha Rangaswamy

BCCI Apex Council member and former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy on Monday said the boards decision to organise Womens T20 Challenge during the IPL shows that it remains committed to the game. She hoped it would lead to a full-fledged W...

Brewers bench coach Murphy recovering from heart attack

Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy is recovering from a moderate heart attack he suffered Saturday afternoon during a team workout at Miller Park in Milwaukee, the team confirmed Sunday night. Murphy alerted the medical staff, who called an amb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020