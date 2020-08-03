Sultry weather in Punjab, Haryana
Sultry weather conditions continued to prevail in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh on Monday, with the maximum temperatures hovering three-four notches above normal. Amritsar in Punjab recorded a maximum of 36.6 degrees, four notches above normal.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-08-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 18:45 IST
Sultry weather conditions continued to prevail in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh on Monday, with the maximum temperatures hovering three-four notches above normal. Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal, according to the meteorological department.
In Haryana, Hisar recorded a high of 38.6 degrees Celsius, two notches more than normal. The maximum temperature in Karnal and Narnaul was 35 degrees each. Amritsar in Punjab recorded a maximum of 36.6 degrees, four notches above normal. Ludhiana and Patiala registered a maximum temperature of 37.2 and 37.4 degrees. PTI SUN HMB
