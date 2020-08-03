Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amruta Fadnavis tweets on Sushant case; Sena, NCP hit back

The tweet invited a backlash from Shiv Sena and NCP leaders who claimed Amruta Fadnavis was criticising the same police force of which she is a protectee. "The manner in which Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case is being handled-I feel Mumbai has lost humanity & is no more safe to live for innocent, self respecting citizens," Amruta Fadnavis tweeted.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-08-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 19:25 IST
Amruta Fadnavis tweets on Sushant case; Sena, NCP hit back

Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday tweeted that Mumbai had lost its "humanity" and was "no more safe to live" looking at the way the metropolis' police was handling the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The tweet invited a backlash from Shiv Sena and NCP leaders who claimed Amruta Fadnavis was criticising the same police force of which she is a protectee.

"The manner in which Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case is being handled-I feel Mumbai has lost humanity & is no more safe to live for innocent, self respecting citizens," Amruta Fadnavis tweeted. Hitting back, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter and said, "Roams around with Mumbai police security and car" and added a personal slight by tweeting further that the men in khakhi were the "only audience forced to listen to her out of tune songs".

Chaturvedi tweeted, "I challenge these state BJP leaders & their political aspiration bearing family accusingMumbai Police & defaming them, to give up their police security go for private agencies who can make them feel safe in the city. As wife of fmr CM who was also HM to speak this way is shameful." NCP spokesperson Aditi Nalawde dug out an earlier photograph of Amruta Fadnavis sitting on the edge of a ship during a launch ceremony and tweeted "she should not forget that when she was sitting dangerously at the corner of a cruise ship, it was a Mumbai police personnel guarding her" Nalawde further alleged that Amruta Fadnavis was only interested in opening police salary accounts in the private bank where she worked..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi reports 805 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

Delhi on Monday reported 805 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 1,38,482. According to the bulletin of Delhi government, 17 deaths were reported today, taking the death toll to 4,021....

Sara Ali Khan wishes 'Happy Rakhi to all, shares hilarious video with brother Ibrahim

Wishing all the brothers and sisters on Rakshabandhan, actor Sara Ali Khan shared an adorable video with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan as they had some fun in a swimming pool. When he says hes always got my back...he doesnt mean it. Happy Rakhi ...

Oli, Prachanda talks remain inconclusive; both agree to meet again on Tuesday

Nepals Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and the ruling partys executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda on Monday held informal consultations for two hours to sort out their differences, but the talks remained inconclusive, party sources...

U.S. top Senate Democrat says 'safe way' must be found for TikTok to continue

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday called for an American company to purchase Chinese-owned video app TikTok in order to protect users data, saying a safe way must be found for TikTok to continue.A U.S. company should buy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020