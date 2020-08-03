Heavy rain forecast for several West Bengal districts till Wednesday

A low pressure is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal, causing heavy rain in most districts of South Bengal over the next two days, the Met department here said on Monday. The districts of East and West Midnapore, South and North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Howrah and Hooghly could experience heavy rain with isolated very heavy rainfall in some areas on Tuesday and Wednesday, it said.

The western districts of the state, including Birbhum, Bankura and Purulia are likely to receive increased rainfall on Wednesday, the department said. Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the sea till Thursday morning.

The districts in North Bengal are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall during the next two days, the Met office said.