Heavy to very heavy rains in MP in next 24 hours: IMD

The IMD on Monday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in many parts of Madhya Pradesh over the next 24 hours. It said heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning was likely to occur at isolated places in eastern MP, while western MP would get heavy rainfall.

Monsoon activity has been low in the state in July after June recorded 70 per cent excess rainfall, that is 205.6 millimetres of rains against normal quota of 120.9 mm, said Ajay Shukla, senior meteorologist with IMD. "In July, rainfall was 383.2 mm against the normal quota of 432.1 mm. Some parts of the state got rains today.

Our calculations show MP so far has got 11 per cent less than the average rainfall," Shukla said. He added that a low pressure area has developed over Bay of Bengal which is going to revive monsoon activities in MP.

Lack of rains have led to some people falling back on superstition, like getting frogs 'married', as was the case on Sunday in Sehore, while others resorted to yagnas and rituals to appease rain gods..