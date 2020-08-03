Left Menu
Development News Edition

6 killed in lightning strikes in Odisha

In Bhadrak district, a 35-year-old farmer was killed after being hit by lightning when he was working in the field at Mathasahi under Chandbali police station limit, police said. In a similar incident, another farmer, aged around 55 years, died as lightning struck when he was working in the paddy field in Tihidi area, they said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-08-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 22:08 IST
6 killed in lightning strikes in Odisha

At least six people, including two children, were killed and two others injured after being hit by lightning in separate incidents in Odisha's Balasore and Bhadrak district on Monday, police said. While two children and a farmer died in Balasore district, three others died in neighbouring Bhadrak district, they said.

A 12-year-old girl had gone to tie Rakhi to her cousin brother aged 15 years at Mandagaon village under Khantapada police station limit when lightning struck and both the children died on the spot while two others present nearby were injured. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital, the police said.

In another incident in Balasore district, a 46-year- old farmer of Arabandha village under Nilgiri police station died as lightning struck him while he was spraying pesticides in his paddy field, they said. In Bhadrak district, a 35-year-old farmer was killed after being hit by lightning when he was working in the field at Mathasahi under Chandbali police station limit, police said.

In a similar incident, another farmer, aged around 55 years, died as lightning struck when he was working in the paddy field in Tihidi area, they said. In yet another incident in Bhadrak district, a 42- year-old man died due to lightning when he had gone to a market in Chandbali for shopping, they added.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Curfew imposed in areas under Malugram police outpost of Silchar town

Indefinite curfew was imposed on Monday in areas under Malugram police outpost of Assams Silchar town following incidents of stone pelting between two groups, officials said. District Magistrate Keerthi Jalli, issued an order imposing curfe...

Elderly woman carried on makeshift stretcher to hospital in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

An elderly woman was carried on a makeshift stretcher by some youth on their shoulders to the medical centre in Uttarakhands Pithoragarh on Monday. The woman identified as Sati Devi Bokti 70, was unable to walk due to swelling in her leg.Ch...

Govt issues guidelines for reopening of gyms, yoga institutes

Ahead of the reopening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums, the health ministry on Monday issued COVID-19-appropriate protocols to be followed at such facilities like allowing only asymptomatic people, maintaining social distancing, disinfect...

Broncos OT James opts out of 2020 season

Denver Broncos offensive tackle JaWuan James announced his decision to opt out of the 2020 season on Monday. After continuous conversation with my family over the past couple weeks about the NFL figuring out a plan for the 2020 season, Ive ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020