Delhi: 3 held in connection with murder of financer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 22:20 IST
Three persons were arrested for allegedly killing a financer and dumping his body in Northeast Delhi's Kodhi colony, police said on Monday. The accused were identified as Waseem (33), Shaqeel (24) and Inderjeet Panday (28), they said.

The victim, Sumit Thakur(27), was killed on July 30 and his body bearing head injuries and ligature mark was found in Tahirpur, police said. Thakur's face was covered with tape and polythene, while hands and legs were also tied. The body was wrapped with bedsheet and dumped, they said.

A case was registered in this regard at Nand Nagri police station, the police said. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya, analysis of more than 100 CCTV footages was done and in one the footage, Thakur was last seen entering Waseem's house in Dilshad colony.

The call details also raised suspicion on Waseem's involvement in the murder, the official said. "During interrogation, Waseem confessed that Thakur was in business of micro financing and used to lend money on interest. He had requested Sumit to lend Rs 46,000 to his friend Anees and assured him that Anees will pay interest of Rs 4,000 on monthly basis," Surya said.

Anees was unable to pay the interest due to lockdown, and Thakur started pressuring Waseem for the payment, he said. Feeling humiliated due to Thakur's demands, Waseem decided to kill him, the DCP said.

Waseem called Sumit to his house at 8.30 pm on the pretext of paying the monthly interest. There, Shaqeel and Wseem hit Thakur with a wooden plank and then strangled him to death, the official said. Waseem then called Inderjeet who helped them to dispose the body for Rs 10,000, he said. After the incident, Waseem and Shaqeel took Thakur’s two-wheeler and burnt it near Apsara border, they also threw his mobile phone and purse in a drain, police said.

The car used in dumping the body, the weapon of offence and Thakur’s two-wheeler have been recovered, they said..

