Pawar praises Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal for initiatives

NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar on Monday inaugurated plasma donation camp and health initiatives undertaken by the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal to mark the death centenary year of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, the architect of present-day Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations. The mandal, which installs Mumbai's famous Ganesh idol every year, had last month announced cancellation of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lalbaugcha Raja is the most popular Ganesh idol in the metropolis.

Pawar said the mandal has decided to give Rs 1 lakh each to the families of 92 policemen, who lost lives in the line of duty. The mandal will also give cheques of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of CRPF jawan Sunil Kale, who was killed in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir in June, and Army jawan Sachin More, who sacrificed his life during construction of a road and bridge in extreme weather conditions in Leh.

Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has presented a very ideal example before all through these initiatives. I congratulate all the office-bearers and workers of the mandal for the same, Pawar tweeted. The 10-day Ganesh festival begins from August 22.

The mandal has been installing the Ganpati idol at its pandal in Central Mumbai since 1934.