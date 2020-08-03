Army reviews security situation in Kashmir ahead of first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370

Senior officers from Army, police and other security agencies reviewed the security situation in Kashmir on Monday ahead of the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, officials said. A core group meeting was co-chaired by Corps Commander of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps Lt Gen B S Raju and Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh here, an Army spokesperson said.

The meeting was also attended by senior officers of civil administration, intelligence agencies and security forces, he said. The core group reviewed the security situation and coordinated measures for the month of August amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, without giving further details.

The Centre had revoked the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5 last year and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.