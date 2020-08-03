Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army reviews security situation in Kashmir ahead of first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370

Senior officers from Army, police and other security agencies reviewed the security situation in Kashmir on Monday ahead of the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-08-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 23:39 IST
Army reviews security situation in Kashmir ahead of first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Senior officers from Army, police and other security agencies reviewed the security situation in Kashmir on Monday ahead of the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, officials said. A core group meeting was co-chaired by Corps Commander of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps Lt Gen B S Raju and Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh here, an Army spokesperson said.

The meeting was also attended by senior officers of civil administration, intelligence agencies and security forces, he said. The core group reviewed the security situation and coordinated measures for the month of August amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, without giving further details.

The Centre had revoked the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5 last year and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

TRENDING

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

NZAVS launches campaign to tackle harmful uses of animals in science

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Health News Roundup: China reports 43 new coronavirus cases; India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha's COVID death toll climbs to 207 with 10 more

The death toll due to COVID- 19 in Odisha crossed the 200-mark on Monday with 10 more fatalities taking the total to 207, a Health Department official said. At least 1,384 more people have tested positive for the disease, pushing the tally ...

Italy survey suggests coronavirus six times more prevalent than official data

Almost 1.5 million people in Italy or 2.5 of the population have developed coronavirus antibodies, a figure six times more than official numbers reported, according to a survey from statistics agency Istat on Monday. The survey by Istat and...

175 eminent guests will be invited to Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan': Trust

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary on Monday said 175 eminent guests have been invited for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The invitation list has been prepared only after personally disc...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, equities gain on upbeat manufacturing data

The dollar rallied and equity markets rose on Monday as investors welcomed upbeat manufacturing data from around the world and as Microsofts pursuit of TikToks U.S. operations and other deals bolstered investor sentiment. Gold prices retrea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020