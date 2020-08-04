Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha plans cage fish culture in reservoirs

The Fisheries and Animal Resources department of the state government has invited expression of interests (EOI) from interested farmers and entrepreneurs for availing long term lease for 5-years extendable to a maximum of another 5 years in the sub-zones of Hirakud reservoir, an official said. Utilising a modest fraction (1 per cent) of the surface area, the large and medium reservoirs can contribute to a substantial quantity of fish production in Odisha, the official said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-08-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 10:48 IST
Odisha plans cage fish culture in reservoirs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government has come out with a new policy to promote cage fish culture in medium and large reservoirs in the state, officials said. The Fisheries and Animal Resources department of the state government has invited expression of interests (EOI) from interested farmers and entrepreneurs for availing long term lease for 5-years extendable to a maximum of another 5 years in the sub-zones of Hirakud reservoir, an official said.

Utilising a modest fraction (1 per cent) of the surface area, the large and medium reservoirs can contribute to a substantial quantity of fish production in Odisha, the official said. Cage culture fisheries has a huge potential for increasing the fish production in the state, he said, adding that it is often considered as the future of reservoir fisheries and also promote entrepreneurship in aquaculture and create job opportunities.

"The cages are enclosed spaces to rear fish enclosed on all sides with net walls, except for leaving an opening at the top for feeding and handling the fish stock," the official said. The cages are of many shapes like circular, square or rectangular and are equally good from the production point of view and their choice is mainly based on consideration such as fish species to be framed, endurance, cost, availability of materials, convenience in assembling and transporting the components.

In the first phase, cage culture will be promoted in 5 zones and 100 sub-zones of Hirakud reservoir which can be leased out to primary fishery cooperative societies, entrepreneurs or companies, the official said Each sub-zone has a cage surface area of 600 square metres and can accommodate a maximum of 24 rectangular cages of 6 m length x 4 m width x 4 m depth dimension or three circular cages of 16 m diameter. In a rectangular cage, around 3,000 kg of fish can be harvested. Various fish species like katla, rohu, mrigal, amur carp, pangasius, asian seabass/barramundi, pearl spot, butter catfish will be allowed to be cage cultured.

The cage culture guidelines have strict conditions for maintaining water quality, cage maintenance, fish health monitoring. The state already has vast freshwater resources extending around 6.84 lakh hectares. During 2019-20 Odisha produced around 8.16 lakh metric tonnes of fish.

TRENDING

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Health News Roundup: China reports 43 new coronavirus cases; India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

8 deaths, 551 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

A total of 551 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths have been reported from Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department informed. With this, Rajasthan now has a total of 46,106 positive cases, including 13,222 active cases a...

Australian state to impose hefty fines to compel COVID-19 isolation

Australias second-most populous state Victoria said on Tuesday that anyone breaking COVID-19 isolation orders will face hefty fines, as high as A20,000 14,250, and that more military personnel will be deployed to fight the spread of the vir...

Indian-origin woman researcher killed while jogging in US

A 43-year-old Indian-origin woman researcher in the US was killed while she was out jogging and police have initiated a homicide investigation, according to media reports. According to the police, Sarmistha Sen, who was based in Plano city ...

Centre should intervene, order NIA, ED probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Nishikant Dubey

Demanding the Centre to intervene, BJP leader Nishikant Dubey said that agencies, including National Investigation Agency NIA and Enforcement Directorate ED, should investigate the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Lok...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020